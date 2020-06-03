Atiq Mir demands opening of marriage halls in Karachi

KARACHI: All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chief Atiq Mir on Wednesday said that about one million people have lost their jobs due to closure of marriage halls in the city.

Atiq Mir in his statement said, a large number of people associated with the businesses related to marriage halls are currently unemployed.

He urged the government to allow marriage halls to resume their business under standard operating procedures (SOPs). “This will help the people to get their jobs back and win bread and butter for their families”, he added.

It may be noted that the government of Sindh on Monday had eased the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, allowing businesses to resume activities five days a week and barred Saturdays and Sundays — from 6am-7pm.

A notification issued from Sindh Home Department said: “Business timings except pharmacies and essential services — Five days per week (Monday-Friday) from Morning to Maghreb (6:00 am to 7:00 pm).

The order has come into effect and would remain valid till June 30, 2020.

