RAHIM YAR KHAN: A thief who had made faces by sticking out his tongue towards CCTV, inside an ATM room in Faisalabad, has died under custody.

A robber who went viral after a video of him stealing from an ATM in Faisalabad and then sticking his tongue out at the camera surfaced on the social media,

Following the incident occurring a few days back, a citizen, Samiullah, whose money was allegedly stolen, approached the police station concerned to register an FIR of the theft.

The suspect, who was identified as Salahuddin and arrested in Rahim Yar Khan a month after the video incident, passed away while he was in police custody. He was reportedly suffering from a health condition and was rushed to a hospital when his condition deteriorated, where he died.

The district police officer has ordered an inquiry into his death, the exact cause of which would be determined in a post-mortem.

Salahuddin was arrested when he was recognised by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday, after the video of him attempting to steal from the ATM and sticking his tongue out at the camera went viral.

