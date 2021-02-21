Miscreants attack private news channel’s office in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified miscreants on Sunday attacked a private news channel at II Chundrigar Road in the city, ransacking the building and threatening the staffers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a mob led by a person named Mushtaq Sarki attacked the Geo News office and had a scuffle with the guards posted out the news channel.

Mushtaq Sarki who led the mob is already wanted by the authorities in various cases and had remained in custody prior to this hooliganism.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz, Gill, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and several others have condemned an attack on the news channel and called for a probe into the matter and action against those involved in attacking the media house.

Shahbaz Gill said that he hoped the police would take action against the incident soon and take stern action against those involved in the incident.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah has also sought detailed information from police regarding the incident and said that those involved in it would not be spared. “We have struggled for our entire life for the freedom of media and will not allow anyone to suppress free speech,” he said.

