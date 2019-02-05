Auction of PM Khan’s signed bat, ball generates Rs37mn for dam fund

CENTURIAN: The Pakistani community in South Africa contributed Rs37mn for dams fund within two hours during the biggest fund-raising event in Centurion, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, a bat and ball signed by the Prime Minister Imran Khan generated 3 lac Rand and 70,000 Rand respectively during the fund raising-ceremony organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) South Africa chapter.

PTI’s senator Faisal Javed, Captain Shoaib Malik ,former cricket team captain Ramiz Raja and the whole cricket cricket team were present at the event.

T-shirts sighed by the national cricketers generated 70,000 rand for the dams fund in the event.

Senator Faisal Javed applauded the passion of overseas Pakistanis and their contributions towards the dam funds. He also thanked the Pakistani cricket team and paid a tribute to former CJP Saqib Nisar for initiating the dam fund.

Faisal Javed underscored the need of new dams to overcome the water scarcity in the country. He said that PTI government would overcome all the challenges in collaboration with the people’s support. The senator said that so far Rs9.6 bn had been collected for dams fund.

Read More: PM Imran hails overseas Pakistanis for contribution in dams’ fund

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 31 had lauded the generous contribution of the overseas Pakistanis in Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams fund.

Talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis from Dubai, which called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that he will soon lay the foundation stone of Mohmand Dam.

On the occasion, the delegation of oversees Pakistanis had presented a cheque worth $918,510 to PM Imran Khan for the dams fund.

