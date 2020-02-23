Audit finds irregularities worth millions in Sindh Auqaf deptt

KARACHI: The audit authorities in the Sindh province have found irregularities worth millions in the funds earmarked from the provincial Auqaf department for the construction works at shrines, ARY NEWS reported.

According to an audit report of 2017-18 into the Auqaf department issued by Auditor General Sindh, it was revealed that no internal audit was conducted into an amount of Rs 403 million earmarked for the shrines.

“Even there is no record of Rs 39 million released for the Auqaf department,” the audit said adding that Rs 20 million were released for construction of an outer wall of the shrine in Dadu but no record was presented before the audit authorities of its spending.

It said that Rs 18 million were issued for a dispensary at Balwani Chuki shrine but the authorities remained failed in submitting its expenditure record.

On 14 February, a Karachi police report submitted with the Sindh High Court revealed lack of security at the shrines across the city as only 58 cops were deployed at the 313 shrines.

The details were submitted in the response to a plea in the top provincial court over lack of security arrangements at the shrines. A report submitted by the Additional Inspector General Karachi on Friday proved the worst expectations true.

It revealed that around 58 cops are deployed at 313 shrines in the city and there were at least 131 shrines in the city without the deployment of any security personnel.

The district-wise division of these religious sites included at least 29 shrines in district East, 41 in Malir and 61 in Korangi.

One of the biggest and most visited shrines in Karachi that is of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine only has a deployment of eight to 10 personnel in a single shift.

Giving details of the total number of shrines in the city, the report said that there are 13 shrines in district South, 45 in district Central, 71 in district West, 29 in district East, 41 in Malir and 61 in Kornagi area while 53 shrines are also located in the City area.

