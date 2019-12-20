Department of Auqaf mulls vacating illegally occupied land

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan while presiding over a departmental meeting said that necessary legislation is being made besides evolving effective policy to vacate departmental land from illegal occupation.

He directed to accelerate the process of getting 10 thousand acre of departmental land vacate from the illegal occupants so that the same could be made available.

He also directed to conduct detail audit of the properties of Auqaf. He said that solid measures will be taken for the promotion of religious tourism.

He said that effective business plan will be chalked out for the increasing of earning from this land. He said that parks, resorts, hotels will be constructed on the land got vacated from the illegal occupants.

The meeting was further informed that 546 shrines and 437 mosques are under the supervision of Auqaf department.

Department owns 75 thousand acre land throughout Punjab out of which 29 thousand acre of land is being cultivated whereas 1426 residences and 6179 shops of the department are on rent.

