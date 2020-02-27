Aunt shoots 10-year-old nephew while taking selfie with gun   

HOUSTON: A teenage girl has ‘accidentally’ shot her 10-year-old nephew while taking selfie with a gun.

According to the details, Caitlyn Smith, 19, was taking selfies with a gun when it accidentally went off and hit her minor nephew in Houston, Texas.

The minor boy received the bullet in his stomach and was rushed to the hospital where his condition is said to be critical but expected to survive, Mail Online reported.

His aunt said that she was babysitting the child on Tuesday and while posing for pictures holding a gun, it went off accidentally and the bullet hit her minor nephew.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, “There was an unsecured weapon inside the home. The female indicates that she retrieved that weapon to take pictures, and in the course of taking pictures the gun went off and struck the child.’

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Smith and charged with injury to a child.

A woman whose son attends school with the boy said it’s ridiculous he was seriously injured for the sake of a photo.

