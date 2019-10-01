Australia applauds Pak Navy role in maritime regional security

ISLAMABAD: Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to professional affairs and mutual defense collaboration were discussed in detail.

The Chief of Naval Staff highlighted the role of the Pakistan Navy in the establishment of peace in the region.

The Australian High Commissioner applauded the role of Pakistan Navy for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Earlier on September 25, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi hailed the contributions of women in the Maritime Sector, whereas he also underscored that the potential remained largely underutilized in the World and Pakistan was no exception.

“It requires all maritime nations to create environment and career development opportunities for women in maritime administration, ports, and maritime training institutes,” said the Naval Chief.

“Empowering women fuels economies spurs productivity and enhances growth, thus benefiting every stakeholder associated with the global maritime community.”

Pakistan Navy pledged its full support towards the development of Maritime Sector in Pakistan and empowerment of women in various maritime-related fields.

