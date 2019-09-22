Pakistan Navy establishes free medical camp in Balochistan

PASNI: Pakistan Navy established a free medical camp at Kalmat village near Pasni in Balochistan to provide better medical facilities and awareness on health issues to the people of the area.

Pakistan Navy Doctors along with Assistant District Health Officer provided free medical treatment and medicines to more than 300 patients including women and children at the camp. Minor surgical procedures were also carried out.

Read More: Pakistan Navy ready to tackle any misadventure by India: Naval chief

In a statement, Pakistan Navy’s Spokesperson said Pakistan Navy is committed to providing quality medical aid to the people living in remote areas along the coast.

He said the free medical camps conducted by Pakistan Navy are extremely helpful for the underprivileged populace of these areas.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, ARY News reported on September 20.

Read More: Ali Zaidi lauds role of Pakistan Navy in maritime sector

During the meeting, matters relating to the maritime security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and regional security situation came under discussion.

The Naval Chief also highlighted the role of Pakistan Navy in maintaining maritime security of the region.

Comments

comments