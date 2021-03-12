RAWALPINDI: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Geoffrey Shaw on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, during the meeting between the two sides, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including the Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with Australia. “Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region,” the army’s media wing said.

The Australian High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) UK Army, General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday.

Read More: Khalilzad meets COAS Gen Bajwa to discuss Afghan peace process

During the meeting matters of mutual interests including the Afghan Peace Process, security and defence cooperation as well as evolving global geostrategic environment were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Comments

comments