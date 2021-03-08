Khalilzad meets COAS Gen Bajwa to discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the ISPR, matters pertaining to the regional security situation and the Afghan peace process were discussed.

Zalmay Khalilzad lauded the efforts of Pakistan for peace in the region during his meeting with COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller was also present in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zalmay Khalilzad, who had remained active in finalizing a historic deal between the United States and Afghan Taliban, is now working with Pakistan to make the intra-Afghan dialogue a success.

He had frequently visited the country and met with the COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa for the purpose.

In one such meeting US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on January 04.

