Autopsy report of suspect cast doubt on Clifton police encounter   

KARACHI: A postmortem report of a suspect killed by police in an alleged encounter in Clifton revealed on Monday that he had been shot from very close range, ARY News reported.

According to the autopsy report, Abbas had been subjected to severe torture before being shot dead. His shoulder bone was found broken.

He was shot from a very close range as all the bullets went through his body, read the autopsy report.

Sources said that the police had not got conducted the postmortem of the five suspects killed in an alleged encounter in Clifton on November 27. However, a medical board, on the directives of the court conducted a postmortem of Abbas.

Earlier on November 27, Karachi police had claimed to have killed five ‘dacoits’ in an alleged gun battle in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase IV.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazir had said that five alleged dacoits had been killed in a police shootout in Karachi’s DHA Phase IV. They had broken into a house for dacoity and took all residents hostage.

The dacoits had opened fire on the police party and in response fire, all of the alleged criminals were killed, Zubair Nazir had said.

