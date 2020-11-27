Five ‘dacoits’ killed in alleged police shootout in DHA Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have killed five ‘dacoits’ in an alleged gun battle in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase IV, ARY News reported on Friday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazir said that five alleged dacoits have been killed in a police shootout in Karachi’s DHA Phase IV. They broke into a house for dacoity and took all residents hostage.

A police team immediately rushed to the site after receiving the information, he added.

The dacoits opened fire on the police party and in response fire, all of the alleged criminals were killed, said Zubair Nazir. He said that police authorities are checking the criminal records of the deceased dacoits and their dead bodies have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

Police said that three of the dacoits have been identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Abid and Riaz. The alleged dacoits reached the bungalow in a double-cabin vehicle. The police team also recovered the vehicle and weapons from the crime scene.

Police investigators found criminal records of the Abid and Ghulam Mustafa as they were wanted in different cases. Abid and Ghulam Mustafa were reportedly belonging to Bahawalpur, whereas, Riaz was belonging to Multan, added police.

Earlier on Thursday, a gang of burglars had allegedly broken into a Nazimabad house on Thursday for the dacoity that was intercepted by house residents who raised a cry for help.

Six burglars who allegedly coordinated a dacoity in a house were cornered by locals after the residents sounded an alert and mustered help.

The locals clustered around the victim house after hue and cry contracted their attention and as the burglars came out, they ambushed them.

While two of them managed to flee, the remaining four of alleged burglars were apprehended by the locals whom they assaulted until Police arrived at the scene. The police recovered the four burglars from locals and detained them for further legal proceedings.

With the arrival of police, the locals retreated and allowed the personnel to take lead and detain the suspects and whatever was in the latter’s possession

