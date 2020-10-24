KARACHI: Police officials engaged on Saturday in an ‘exchange of fire’ with two alleged dacoits after the personnel tried to stop them while snap checking exercise in the University Road area, ARY News reported.

According to the police officials, the suspects opened fire as the police personnel asked them to stop for snap checking. Returning the fire, police said the two suspects sustained injuries and were later detained.

The shootout transpired in University Road Block 7 area of Karachi where the personnel signalled two motorcycle riders who resisted and opened fire on the personnel. Police arrested both the suspects which they said were dacoits and recovered from their custody weapons, cash and a motorbike.

On the other hand, a group of three alleged dacoits ambushed a catering shop in the Orangi Town area of Karachi and robbed shop owner, police confirmed.

The incident took place in Orangi Town’s Pirabad Police jurisdiction in which, reportedly, the shop owner suffered physical assault meted out by dacoits upon resistance.

According to the claims, the alleged dacoits robbed over Rs250,000 and four mobile phones from the shop before successfully fleeing the scene.

