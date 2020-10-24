Karachi police chief tests positive for COVID-19

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Karachi police Ghulam Nabi Memon has been infected with the novel coronavirus and has quarantined himself at his home on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Police sources confirmed that Ghulam Nabi Memon’s coronavirus test has turned out to be positive today. He is currently in isolation at his home, they added. The sources maintained that due to his illness, CIA DIG Arif Hanif was given additional charge of the AIG Karachi.

Earlier on October 4, as many as 3,409 police officials and personnel had contracted coronavirus in the Sindh province while performing their duties.

Read More: Coronavirus infected 3,409 policemen in Sindh: spokesman

The spokesman had said that 19 personnel had embraced martyrdom while discharging their duties due to coronavirus.

24 cops were undergoing treatment while 3,366 of the infected personnel, had recovered from the infection, he added.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said on Saturday that 267 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

The total count of coronavirus deaths had reached 2,520 and 81 more patients recovered from the virus, the CM had said and added that 1,397,676 samples had been tested in Sindh.

Comments

comments