Coronavirus infected 3,409 policemen in Sindh : spokesman

KARACHI: As many as 3,409 police officials and personnel have contracted coronavirus in the Sindh province while performing their duties, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday, quoting a spokesman of the Sindh police.

The spokesman said that 19 personnel embraced martyrdom while discharging their duties due to coronavirus.

Currently, 24 cops are undergoing treatment while 3,366 of the infected personnel, have recovered from the infection.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said on Saturday that 267 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

The total count of coronavirus deaths reached 2,520 and 81 more patients recovered from the virus, had said CM Shah, adding that 1,397,676 samples were tested in Sindh. In Sindh, 138,050 confirmed cases were reported so far and 130,811 patients recovered from the coronavirus.

Earlier on September 30, the Sindh government had imposed “micro smart lockdown” in several neighborhoods of Karachi to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.

