Gang of burglars regret breaking into Karachi house, locals make example

KARACHI: A gang of burglars allegedly broke into a Nazimabad house on Thursday for the dacoity that was intercepted by house residents who raised a cry for help, ARY News reported.

According to the reports ARY News collected in the event, the six buglars who allegedly coordinated a dacoity in a house were cornered by locals after the residents sounded an alert and mustered help.

The locals clustered around the victim house after hue and cry contracted their attention and as the burglars came out, they ambushed them.

While two of them managed to flee, the remaining four of alleged burglars were apprehended by the locals whom they assaulted until Police arrived at the scene.

The police recovered the four burglars from locals and detained them for further legal proceedings.

With the arrival of police, the locals retreated and allowed the personnel to take lead and detain the suspects and whatever was in the latter’s possession

