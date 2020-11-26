Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Deadlier Covid cheating lab tests in second wave: Pulmonologist

covid-19 pakistan cases deaths ncoc

The second wave of novel coronavirus is remarkably different from its predecessor as in the second wave it’s not being detected in the tests as well, renowned pulmonologist Dr Shazli Manzoor said on Thursday.

Present in ARY News program Power Play earlier today, Dr Shazli Manzoor said Covid-19 is spreading at a pace unprecedented and this time it has mutated enough to cheat lab tests.

He said the virus is now targeting its victims indiscriminately without any exception for their ages or genders.

Covid-19 has, this time around, mutated its shape and form and the symptoms it exhibits are not the usual ones as that in the first wave.

In the first wave we saw people recovering within as little as two days but now the Covid targets are requiring treatments up to a fortnight.
The virus is getting deadlier, the pulmonologist said. It’s wreaking havoc across Europe and people here need to exercise extreme caution.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Dutch company shows interest to invest in Karachi desalination, garbage processing…

Pakistan

Covid-19: HEC rolls out plan for examinations, online classes, admissions amid Covid

Pakistan

PTI clinches speaker, deputy speaker slots in GBLA

Pakistan

Mehran University flouts Covid-led instructions, continues examinations


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close