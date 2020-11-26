Mehran University flouts Covid-led instructions, continues examinations

KARACHI: Disregarding the instructions by universities and boards department of Sindh to lockdown educational institutions, the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology continued to conduct its examination into the second day on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details reported so far, the university administration has denied provincial government instructions which suspended classes and examinations in view of increasing Covid-19 cases into the second wave.

Many outstation students face the predicament of failing to reach university in time as they had left for their hometowns after instructions rolled out by Sindh government.

Mehran University continued into the second day to conduct examinations of departments of BS, BBA, and B.Ed according to it’s original schedule without taking into consideration instructions from provincial government.

The education system is at halt across the province as the COVID-19 cases continue on their upward trajectory in the country especially, theoretically, fueled by winter arrival

