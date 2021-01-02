ISLAMABAD: A young man Usama Nadeem Satti, who was gunned down in an alleged encounter in Islamabad, was shot six times, the post-mortem report revealed on Saturday.

The autopsy revealed the 22-year-old young man was brought dead at PIMS hospital and received bullet wounds in the chest, back, abdomen, elbow, and head.

Usama got shot at six times and one bullet pierced his chest too, said the report. It further said that five bullets out of six have pierced through the body of the young man.

Furthermore, a judicial inquiry has been formed into the murder of a youngster by Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) personnel during an alleged encounter.

According to details, the authorities have ordered a judicial inquiry to unearth facts regarding the murder of the youngster in Islamabad during a police action.

Chief Commissioner Amir Ali Ahmed issued a notification for the formation of a judicial inquiry committee, which would be responsible for collecting all shreds of evidence besides also identifying the suspects behind the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials have been arrested for opening fire on a vehicle, leaving a youth dead in Islamabad.

The security officials shot multiple fires on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle in Islamabad’s G-10 after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times.

Police told media that the officials followed a suspicious ‘vehicle with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times’.

On the other hand, the victim’s father claimed that 16 to 17 bullet marks are present on the car’s body but not a single bullet was shot on the tyres.

