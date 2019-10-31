Web Analytics
‘Avengers: Endgame’ writers respond to Martin Scorsese’s Marvel comments

Avengers: Endgame, Martin Scorsese

Avengers: Endgame screenwriters recently responded to Oscar-winner Martin Scorsese’s criticism of superhero films and Marvel movies. 

During 2019 Governors Awards, the pair, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who penned the script for Avengers: Endgame, was asked a question about Scorsese’s statement that Marvel films were “not cinema.”

Markus said everyone is entitled to their own opinion before talking about Endgame’s reach.

“But, clearly this movie has reached a great number of people and has pleased a great number of people in a way, I have to say, in a way a movie has not for a long time,” he said.

“And if that’s not cinema, I don’t know what is. That is a collective, emotional experience that happened worldwide.”

McFeely added to that saying “all sorts of movies for all sorts of people.” But he pointed out that “this one seemed like it was for a lot of people.

