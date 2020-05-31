AVLC arrests three motorcycle lifters in Karachi raid

KARACHI: Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Sindh police on Sunday arrested three criminals for allegedly selling out spare parts of motorcycles stolen from the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to AVLC officials, a raid was carried out in Malir City area to arrest three culprits who were allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles from the city.

Describing their modus operandi, they said that the accused use to sell out spare parts of the stolen motorcycles to evade arrest at the hands of law enforcement authorities.

They have been identified as Noor, Riaz and Amir. The police also recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession. They have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigations into the matter.

In December 2019, Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Sindh police arrested four people in separate raids across Karachi for their alleged involvement in vehicles theft from the city.

According to SSP AVLC, one of the accused involved in snatching motorcycles was arrested with the help of a CCTV footage. The authorities also recovered two snatched motorcycles from his possession.

Read More: AVLC nabs two motorcycle lifters from Lyari

“He is also wanted by the authorities in several other criminal acts,” said the SSP.

He further said that the AVLC also carried out a raid in Jamshed Town area of the city and arrested three people for their alleged involvement in car-theft incidents in the city. The police also recovered a vehicle stolen from Ferozabad locality of the city from their possession.

The police has booked them under relevant laws and further probe is underway to unearth their other acts of vehicle snatching and theft in the city.

Comments

comments