Four suspected vehicle-lifters held in AVLC Karachi raids

KARACHI: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Sindh police on Friday arrested four people in separate raids across Karachi for their alleged involvement in vehicles theft from the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to SSP AVLC, one of the accused involved in snatching motorcycles was arrested with the help of a CCTV footage. The authorities also recovered two snatched motorcycles from his possession.

“He is also wanted by the authorities in several other criminal acts,” said the SSP.

He further said that the AVLC also carried out a raid in Jamshed Town area of the city and arrested three people for their alleged involvement in car-theft incidents in the city. The police also recovered a vehicle stolen from Ferozabad locality of the city from their possession.

The police has booked them under relevant laws and further probe is underway to unearth their other acts of vehicle snatching and theft in the city.

In July this year, arrested members of a car lifting gang have disclosed they sold snatched vehicles worth 170 million rupees in 10 million.

ARY News has received a report of investigation with the accused arrested by the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Karachi Police.

The ACLC recently claimed to have busted a gang involved in snatching SUVs in Karachi.

ACLC chief SSP Amjad Shaikh said that the accused were selling a six million rupees vehicle in four to five Lac, while a 1.2 mln car in 40,000 rupees.

Gang leader Hakim Ali Sundrani is a resident of Shikarpur, investigation report said.

Hakim Sundrani told the police, he had bought a jammer in 80, 000 rupees from Peshawar with which the trackers of cars ceased to work.

Sundrani told the police that after snatching a car they handover it to a security guard Tony, at Burfat Farm House.

He also confessed involvement in encounters with police adding that scores of gang members were killed or injured when police engaged them.

