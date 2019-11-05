Police arrest MBA pass car lifter in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Tuesday claimed to arrest an MBA degree holder car lifter in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarfaraz Nawaz the suspect drove away car, worth millions of rupees, of a man who came to the cinema to watch a movie.

The suspect, whose identity was not disclosed by the police, had called an online computerized car key un-locker to unlock the car by showing himself as an owner of the vehicle.

Car lifters confess snatching several cars in Karachi

He offered the technician rs. 15,000, to get the job done. After getting the luxury vehicle unlocked, the suspect drove it away, who was caught later, said the SSP.

Meanwhile, the nabbed suspect in his initial statement said that he had to pay the liability of someone, that’s why he lifted the luxury vehicle.

Further investigation into the matter was underway from the arrested suspect by the police, said SSP Nawaz.

