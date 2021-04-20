AVLC arrests six motorcycle lifters in Karachi

KARACHI: Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Sindh police on Tuesday arrested six motorcycle lifters in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), the lifters were allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles from the city.

Seven motorbikes were also recovered from the custody of the lifters. The arrested were identified as Rana Niaz, Ashiq Ali, Tahir, Danish, Haider Ali and Ali Anwar.

They have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigations into the matter.

In December 2019, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Sindh police arrested four people in separate raids across Karachi for their alleged involvement in vehicles theft from the city.

According to SSP AVLC, one of the accused involved in snatching motorcycles was arrested with the help of a CCTV footage. The authorities also recovered two snatched motorcycles from his possession.

