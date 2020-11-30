LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the bail of Pakistan Muslim Leauge-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Salman Rafique and others in a 2018 case pertaining to violent protests.

Ayaz Sadiq and other PML-N leaders were booked on charges of resorting to violent protests when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to the country to serve his sentence in July 2018.

Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

The bail of the PML-N leaders was extended until December 18 and the investigation officer was directed to submit a complete record of the case at the next hearing.

The first information report was registered under Section 7 of ATA. Mr Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz was arrested upon arrival at the Lahore airport on July 13, 2018 and shifted to jail to serve sentences in a graft case.

