Ayaz Sadiq among four PML-N leaders granted interim bail by ATC

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has granted interim bail to four Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including former speaker of National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq in a case related to commotion during the return of former premier Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan from London in 2018, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Ayaz Sadiq, Salman Rafique and others appeared before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the hearing where they sought bails in the case related to creating commotion by organising rallies during the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from London in 2018.

The lawyer Farhad Ali Shaikh told the court that the registration of the case by North Cantt police station was ‘politically motivated’ and it is being feared for their arrests by police in the current political scenario. He pleaded the ATC judge to grant bail to his clients.

The plea was accepted by the ATC and granted interim bail to the accused persons till November 16 besides ordering police to submit records.

The court also directed the accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N leaders had been nominated in cases under anti-terrorism act at different police stations for organising rallies during the Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan in 2018.

While talking to journalists outside the ATC, Ayaz Sadiq said that PML-N leaders were seeking bails in different cases in order to make the forthcoming power show of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) on December 13. He added that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif gave instruction to the leadership which will be followed.

Sadiq said that the political party could consider different options including resigning from the assemblies, however, the final decision will be made through PDM platform.

