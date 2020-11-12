ATC grants bail to PML-N MPA in NAB office clash case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) provincial lawmaker Khawaja Imran Nazir in a case related to clash outside National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported on Thursday.

ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta heard the bail plea of the PML-N provincial lawmaker.

He is facing charges of bringing stones in his vehicle during the appearance of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz before the NAB investigators. A case had been registered against Nazir at Chung police station and Nazir is currently on judicial remand.

During the hearing, his lawyer Farhad Ali Shah said that the allegations against Nazir were false as he went to NAB office to show solidarity with Maryam Nawaz. He added that ‘political revenge’ is behind his nomination, whereas, many other accused had also been granted bail in the case.

Read: PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir arrested in Lahore

The prosecutor argued that Nazir had been nominated in the case in light of all evidence.

Later, the ATC judge approved the bail plea of PML-N Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khawaja Imran Nazir and ordered him to submit Rs500,000 surety bonds.

Khawaja Imran Nazir had been arrested by police officials on November 7 in a case related to attack on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Lahore during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz.

Khawaja Imran Nazir, who was declared wanted by police in the case over allegedly clashing security officials outside NAB office and hurling stones, had been stopped by the police officials of Faisal Town police station after identifying his vehicle with the Safe City cameras.

Read: Court rejects police plea for extension in PML-N MPA’s remand

On August 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers and police contingents clashed with each other shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land acquisition case.

Lahore police had registered a case against 300 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Maryam Nawaz, provincial and national lawmakers on the complaint of the National Accountability Bureau after violent clashes outside the NAB office.

The case carried sections dealing with the attack on NAB office in Lahore, interference in official duty and other related sections pertaining to violent acts.

