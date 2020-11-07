LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and PML-N Lahore General Secretary Khawaja Imran Nazir has been arrested by police officials in a case related to attack on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Lahore during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Khawaja Imran Nazir, who was declared wanted by police in the case over allegedly clashing security officials outside NAB office and hurling stones, has been stopped by the police officials of Faisal Town police station after identifying his vehicle with the Safe City cameras.

The lawmaker, while talking to journalists at Faisal Town police station, alleged that the government was afraid of the next political show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) scheduled in Rawalpindi. He added that the rally will be held at any cost.

Maryam Nawaz has termed PML-N Lahore’s secretary-general Nazir’s arrest as ‘preemptive attack’ before the PDM rally in Lahore ‘which they know will be the final nail in the coffin.

PMLN Lahore Secretary General Kh. Imran Nazeer has been arrested. Make no mistake, this arrest is a preemptive attack before upcoming Lahore jalsa which they know will be the last nail in their coffin. ڈر ڈر کے بیچاروں کی حالت پتلی ہو گئی ہے۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 7, 2020

After his arrest, an investigation police team of Chung police station reached Faisal Town police station to take custody of the PML-N provincial lawmaker. PML-N senior leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique have also reached the police station.

He is facing charges of bringing stones in his vehicle during the appearance of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz before the NAB investigators.

On August 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers and police contingents clashed with each other shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land acquisition case.

Lahore police had registered a case against 300 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Maryam Nawaz, provincial and national lawmakers on the complaint of the National Accountability Bureau after violent clashes outside the NAB office.

The case carried sections dealing with the attack on NAB office in Lahore, interference in official duty and other related sections pertaining to violent acts.

