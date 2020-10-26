LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended interim bail of PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan and others in the NAB office attack case.

The court extended the bail of all accused until next hearing after hearing arguments of their counsels.

At the previous hearing, Sanaullah’s lawyer stated before the judge that police had arrested as many as 58 persons from outside the NAB Lahore office. Terrorism charges were incorporated in the case at the government’s behest, he alleged.

He said the terrorism charges were added immediately after the appointment of the Lahore’s CCPO.

Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retd) Safdar Awan are among the PML-N members nominated in the case.

On Aug 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers and police contingents clashed with each other shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land acquisition case.

