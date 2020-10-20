FIR lodged against PDM’s Gujranwala event organisers for violating SOPs

GUJRANWALA: Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the organisers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Gujranwala event.

The Civil Line police lodged the FIR, a copy of which is available with ARY News. According to the FIR, the organisers violated their agreement with the district administration, on the basis of which they were given permission to hold a public meeting.

It said opposition parties part of the PDM set up camps in Kamoki, Ghakhar and other areas and brought vehicles into prohibited areas by removing roadblocks in violation of the agreement.

The FIR said convicted persons delivered speeches and raised slogans against the government and state institutions at the event that was held on October 16. Besides, the organisers used loudspeakers in violation of the Amplifier Act.

The participants also blocked the GT Road near Sialkoti Gate and Ghondlanwala Adda.

