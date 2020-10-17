Shibli Faraz brands opposition’s Gujranwala jalsa a flop show

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Saturday opposition parties staged a failed public show in Gujranwala last night despite making month-long preparations.

Addressing media persons along with Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in Islamabad, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could not fill the stadium in Gujranwala because people rejected them for being well aware of their vested interests.

Faraz said the opposition should learn from its failed show and added the opposition has no future plans, and they only want to protect their personal interests. There was also no unity among the opposition alliance as Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was asked to address when people had left the venue, he said.

He said the opposition leaders, particularly Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Khawaja Asif, used indecent and inappropriate language in their speeches. He maintained that some opposition leaders spoke the language of the enemy and targeted national institutions in their speeches, which will not be allowed.

Fawad Chaudhry said opposition parties could gather only 15,000 to 18,000 in Gujranwala where millions of people live. He said people have rejected them again after the last elections. He said Nawaz Sharif’s narrative is an anti-state one, and it amounts to attack on the state. He said confrontation among institutions is the narrative of the enemy.

