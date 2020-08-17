LAHORE: Police on Monday took into custody a vehicle said to be used to bring stones pelted at police outside NAB office shortly after arrival of Maryam Nawaz there last week.

Soon after a clash that broke out between PML-N supporters and the police, footage had emerged showing some stones being loaded into Land Cruiser, LZ-6000, raising questions as to whether the clash had been pre-planned by the PML-N.

Lahore police took the vehicle into custody but couldn’t arrest its owner, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Iftikhar Chachar because of him having obtained bail from a court to avoid his arrest.

Speaking to media, he lamented that police conducted raids to arrest him despite the fact that he had obtained bail.

On Aug 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers police contingents clashed shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land case.

Many people, including policemen and NAB officials, were injured and more than 50 were arrested after police fired tear gas when the PML-N workers started pelting them and the NAB office with stones.

