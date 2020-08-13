Lahore NAB office clash: 58 PML-N workers get bail

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to 58 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers arrested after Tuesday’s violent clash outside Lahore NAB office.

Judicial Magistrate Hafiz Nafees approved their bail pleas and directed them to furnish a surety of Rs50,000 each. They are accused of stone-pelting and damaging public property outside the NAB office shortly after the arrival of party leader Maryam Nawaz there in a land acquisition case.

Read More: MPA among 58 PML-N activists sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, representing the PML-N workers, contended before the court that a fake case was instituted against his clients. It is a constitutional right of party workers to take out a rally in solidarity with their leader, he said.

He said charges against the accused are bailable and therefore, request the judge to grant them bail.

Read More: PML-N workers clash with police outside NAB office ahead of Maryam’s hearing

On Aug 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers police contingents clashed shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land case.

Many people, including policemen and NAB officials, were injured and more than 50 were arrested after police fired tear gas when the PML-N workers started pelting them and the NAB office with stones.

Comments

comments