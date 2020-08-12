Web Analytics
MPA among 58 PML-N activists sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

PML-N NAB clash

LAHORE: A local court on Wednesday sent as many as 58 PML-N activists arrested after yesterday’s clash outside NAB office to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Police presented the arrested PML-N workers, including MPA Adnan Fareed, before Judicial Magistrate Zulfiqar Bari who, after a preliminary hearing, sent them to jail on judicial remand.

They are accused of stone-pelting and damaging public property outside Lahore NAB office ahead of party leader Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the bureau.

Read More: PML-N workers clash with police outside NAB office ahead of Maryam’s hearing

A lawyer representing the accused contended before the judicial magistrate that peaceful protest is a fundamental right of every citizen. He accused police of deliberately implicating his clients in the case.

He pleaded with the court to discharge all the accused.

Read More: FIR registered against Maryam Nawaz, PML-N leaders on NAB request

On Aug 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers police contingents clashed shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land case.

Many people, including policemen and NAB officials, were injured and more than 50 were arrested after police fired tear gas when the PML-N workers started pelting them and the NAB office with stones.

