MPA among 58 PML-N activists sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: A local court on Wednesday sent as many as 58 PML-N activists arrested after yesterday’s clash outside NAB office to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Police presented the arrested PML-N workers, including MPA Adnan Fareed, before Judicial Magistrate Zulfiqar Bari who, after a preliminary hearing, sent them to jail on judicial remand.

They are accused of stone-pelting and damaging public property outside Lahore NAB office ahead of party leader Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the bureau.

A lawyer representing the accused contended before the judicial magistrate that peaceful protest is a fundamental right of every citizen. He accused police of deliberately implicating his clients in the case.

He pleaded with the court to discharge all the accused.

On Aug 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers police contingents clashed shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land case.

Many people, including policemen and NAB officials, were injured and more than 50 were arrested after police fired tear gas when the PML-N workers started pelting them and the NAB office with stones.

