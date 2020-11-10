Court rejects police plea for extension in PML-N MPA’s remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday turned down a plea for extension in physical remand of PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir in a case pertaining to the violence outside the National Accountability Bureau’s Lahore office during the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in August last.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta sent the lawmaker to jail on judicial remand. He was brought to the court by the police on completion of his one-day physical remand.

Also Read: Court extends Sanaullah, Safdar’s bail in NAB office attack case

The investigation officer requested the court to extend Imran Nazir’s remand but it rejected the plea.

The lawmaker, who was declared wanted by police in the case, was intercepted and arrested by Faisal Town police after his car was identified with the help of Safe City cameras on Saturday.

Also Read: PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir arrested in Lahore

Talking to media after his arrest, he alleged that the government was afraid of the next political show of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) scheduled in Rawalpindi. He added that the rally will be held at any cost.

Maryam Nawaz termed PML-N Lahore chapter secretary-general’s arrest as “preemptive attack” before the PDM rally in Lahore “which they know will be the final nail in the coffin.”

Comments

comments