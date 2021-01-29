Ayeza Khan beats Aiman Khan!
Ayeza Khan’s star has been on a steady rise for some years now and her 8 million follower count on Instagram, the highest of any celebrity in Pakistan, is proof!
The 30-year-old actor, who has delivered many hits on the screen, including 2019’s mega-hit Meray Paas Tum Ho, crossed the 8 million mark this week, ending fellow actor Aiman Khan’s reign as the most-followed celeb in Pakistan.
View this post on Instagram
Aiman follows close behind with 7.9 million followers. She was the first one to cross the 7 million mark, making her the most-followed person in Pakistan before Ayeza surpassed her.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
While Ayeza and Aiman dominate Instagram, Mahira Khan sits comfortably as the third most-followed celeb with about 7 million people following her on the photo-sharing app.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram