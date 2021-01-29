Ayeza Khan beats Aiman Khan!

Ayeza Khan’s star has been on a steady rise for some years now and her 8 million follower count on Instagram, the highest of any celebrity in Pakistan, is proof!

The 30-year-old actor, who has delivered many hits on the screen, including 2019’s mega-hit Meray Paas Tum Ho, crossed the 8 million mark this week, ending fellow actor Aiman Khan’s reign as the most-followed celeb in Pakistan.

Aiman follows close behind with 7.9 million followers. She was the first one to cross the 7 million mark, making her the most-followed person in Pakistan before Ayeza surpassed her.

While Ayeza and Aiman dominate Instagram, Mahira Khan sits comfortably as the third most-followed celeb with about 7 million people following her on the photo-sharing app.

