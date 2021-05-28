Ayeza Khan joins TikTok, shoots to 50k+ followers

Popular actor Ayeza Khan, who boasts a staggering 9million+ following on Instagram, is the latest star to join TikTok!

Khan announced her arrival on the video-sharing app on Wednesday, sharing a video made on TikTok on her Instagram account, urging her fans to follow her on there – her username is quite interesting too; GeetiiPrincess, a name she can be seen wearing in the form of a pendant in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Impressively, the account, which has two videos thus far, has already amassed about 53k followers!

We’re not sure if Geeti is Ayeza’s alter-ego or just another character that she’s gearing up for. What do you think?

Comments

comments