Azadi March: Bilawal Bhutto not attending Fazl’s MPC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is not attending the multi-party conference (MPC), called by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the future of Azadi March.

As per details, Maulana Fazl is chairing the consultation meeting of opposition parties at his residence today, to decide the upcoming course and strategy of his anti-government protest.

Nine opposition parties are in attendance, including a four-leader delegation of PPP, however, Bilawal is not a part of the gathering, sources said.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Nayyar Bukhari, Naveed Qamar and Farhatullah Babar are representing PPP in the MPC while the PPP chairman was said to be occupied in South Punjab today.

A day earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there was no plan to march towards D-Chowk or Prime Minister House. “D-Chowk was quite a small place for such a massive gathering”, he said, adding that the final decision about the Azadi March would be taken after the consensus of all opposition parties.

“Whatever decision we make, we will do so with consensus with all opposition parties,” the Maulana affirmed.

Read More: ‘Govt can’t be blackmailed’: Awan hits back at Maulana Fazl

It must be noted that JUI-F chief Fazalur Rehman on October 31 had given the prime minister a two-day ultimatum to resign. Speaking to the participants of his party’s Azadi March, the Maulana said that his party and the people cannot endure the government’s policies so either PM Imran Khan should resign from his post within two days or he will announce a future strategy.

Comments

comments