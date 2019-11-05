Azadi March: Govt, opposition’s Rahbar Committee to resume talks today

ISLAMABAD: The government’s negotiation team and opposition’s Rahbar Committee will resume talks on Tuesday to find an amicable solution to the imbroglio involving the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March in the federal capital.

A day earlier, the government committee led by Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak met the opposition’s Rahbar Committee headed by Akram Khan Durrani of JUI-F in Islamabad and both sides agreed to restart the stalled talks.

The defence minister said the opposition was adhering to the agreement it had previously signed with the government.

Akram Durrani said they had presented demands of the opposition to the government and a detailed discussions were held in this context.

Today, another meeting will be held at 3:00 pm between the respective teams of government and opposition.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JUI-F is weighing up the option of resigning en bloc from assemblies. Sources said the party has asked its parliamentarians to submit their resignation with the leadership for the purpose.

There are also reports that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will call off its ‘Azadi March’ after not getting support assured by opposition parties especially Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The backdoor talks of government with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N are under process, while it was revealed that opposition parties have put forward a recommendation of launching country-wide protests in place of calling off ‘Azadi March’, said sources.

