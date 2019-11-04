ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called a multi-party conference (MPC) of the opposition on Monday to discuss the future of Azadi March.

The consultation meeting between all opposition parties would be held in the afternoon today at the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, sources said. The JUI-F chief is expected to make important announcements after the MPC.

A day earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there was no plan to march towards D-Chowk or Prime Minister House. “D-Chowk was quite a small place for such a massive gathering”, he said, adding that the final decision about the Azadi March would be taken after the consensus of all opposition parties.

“Whatever decision we make, we will do so with consensus with all opposition parties,” the Maulana affirmed.

Read More: ‘Govt can’t be blackmailed’: Awan hits back at Maulana Fazl

It must be noted that JUI-F chief Fazalur Rehman on October 31 had given the prime minister a two-day ultimatum to resign. Speaking to the participants of his party’s Azadi March, the Maulana said that his party and the people cannot endure the government’s policies so either PM Imran Khan should resign from his post within two days or he will announce a future strategy.

Comments

comments