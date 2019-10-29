ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan in a statement today said that the government will welcome the people participating in ‘Azadi March’ to the capital along with giving them a send off on there way back, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The minister also said that the Azadi marchers should not even think about demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation.

Expressing resolve and faith in the incumbent government and it’s capabilities, the minister said that the current regime was standing tall despite all odds.

He reiterated that a peaceful protest was a democratic right as means to show dissent and would be shown the decorum for the people to exercise there due right within legal norms.

Earlier, on Oct 27, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had confirmed that an agreement between the political party and administration of Islamabad had been reached on the venue of ‘Azadi March’.

Maulana Fazl in a statement said they would abide by the agreement under which they will hold a rally in a ground near Islamabad’s H-9 sector and not enter the ‘Red Zone’.

He clarified the agreement was reached with the Islamabad administration and not the government.

