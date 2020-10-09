Azerbaijan ambassador calls on CJCSC General Nadeem Raza

RAWALPINDI: Azerbaijan Ambassador Ali Alizada on Friday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Matters of bilateral interest and regional security were discussed during the meeting.

Chairman CJCSC reaffirmed the brotherly relationship between both the countries built on strong foundations.

General Nadeem Raza also said that Pakistan Armed Forces fully support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted United Nations Security Council resolutions.

It is pertinent to mention here that Armenia and Azerbaijan have put themselves on a war footing after heavy clashes erupted over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Last month, the Foreign Office had shown its deep concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had said that the intensive shelling by Armenian forces over the weekend on civilian populations of Azerbaijani villages of Terter, Aghdam, Fizuli and Jabrayil region is reprehensible and most unfortunate.

