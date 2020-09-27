Pakistan condemns Armenian attack on Azerbaijan villages: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Sunday said that Pakistan is deeply concerned on the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region between the Armenia and Azerbaijan, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that Armenia and Azerbaijan have put themselves on a war footing after heavy clashes erupted over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In a statement issued today, Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the intensive shelling by Armenian forces over the weekend on civilian populations of Azerbaijani villages of Terter, Aghdam, Fizuli and Jabrayil region is reprehensible and most unfortunate.

“This could compromise the peace and security of the entire region,” it said while demanding Armenia to immediately stop its military action to avoid further escalation.

The spokesman said that Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defence. “We support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted UNSecurity Council resolutions.”

This is not the first time that clashes erupted between the two sides as in July this year, Pakistan strongly condemned the attack by Armenian forces on the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan, which resulted in several Azeri casualties.

” We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” Foreign Office spokesperson said while adding that the unresolved conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh poses a serious threat to regional peace and security with far-reaching consequences.

“The recent provocative action is manifestation of the Armenian attempt to distract the international community and hamper the ongoing negotiation process for peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the spokesperson said.

