President Azerbaijan thanks Pakistani PM for support conflict with Armenia

ISLAMABAD: The foreign affairs minister for Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss regional affairs as the two countries reaffirmed bilateral support, ARY News reported.

After the Pakistani premier felicitated FM Bayramov on their recent triumph in reclaiming their lands from Armenia, he expressed contentment on the political ties Pakistan and Azerbaijan have forged.

He thus emphasized with the FM on expanding bilateral trade and support in the energy sector between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister has assured Baku of its assistance in rebuilding and developing recently retrieved lands on its borders to which the FM conveyed to PM Khan a message from their President Ilham Aliyev, acknowledging Pakistani support in their conflict with Armenia.

President Ilham Aliyev conveyed reassurance of solidarity and support for the Pakistani cause of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in his message meant for the PM.

Separately yesterday, Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan expressed the determination to continue cooperation to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

The resolve was expressed at a joint presser of the foreign ministers of the three countries, after concluding the second trilateral meeting of the forum in Islamabad, according to a press release issued by the foreign office.

Islamabad Declaration was signed at the conclusion of the second round of trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan enjoys cordial and brotherly relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. He said that a host of topics ranging from trade, investment, security, connectivity, and strategic cooperation came under discussion during the meeting.

