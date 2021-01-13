Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan express resolve to continue cooperation for regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan have expressed the determination to continue cooperation to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

The resolve was expressed at a joint presser of the foreign ministers of the three countries, after concluding the second trilateral meeting of the forum in Islamabad, according to a press release issued by the foreign office.

Islamabad Declaration was signed at the conclusion of the second round of trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan enjoys cordial and brotherly relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. He said that a host of topics ranging from trade, investment, security, connectivity, and strategic cooperation came under discussion during the meeting.

Today we discussed trade, connectivity, people to people bonds & security to enhance our strategic & political cooperation. We share common objectives of promoting peace, stability & devpt in our respective regions & have decided to deepen trilat coop making this dialogue regular https://t.co/Gj6NkToZxO — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) January 13, 2021

He said the trilateral meeting also discussed global and regional security environment, crimes against the Muslim minority in various countries, the challenges of growing Islamophobia and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the field of energy, environment and people to people contacts. Special emphasis was made on increasing parliamentary and media exchanges among the three countries for better understanding and harmony, said Qureshi.

Read More: Pakistan, Turkey agree on further enhancing bilateral trade, economic ties

According to a press release, Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked his Turkish and Azerbaijan counterparts for their support on the Kashmir dispute. He said the meeting expressed concerns over gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, prolonged military siege in IIOJK and India’s unilateral actions to change the demography of the area.

Talking about the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the foreign minister called for resolution of this dispute peacefully. “Pakistan believes that all regional and global issues should be resolved through peaceful means and in light of the relevant international laws.”

The 2nd Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs 🇦🇿-🇵🇰-🇹🇷 was held in #Islamabad today. The meeting concluded with signing of Islamabad Declaration by the three Foreign Ministers. Text of the Declaration: https://t.co/URRCU1WUft pic.twitter.com/CLSmlu5qDU — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 13, 2021

Speaking on the occassion, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Pakistan has unique space in the hearts of the people of Turkey. He said both countries support each other in difficult times.

“Over 100 Turkish companies are currently working in Pakistan in diverse fields and we are encouraging more companies to come and invest in Pakistan,” he said, adding that both countries are cooperating in the sector of defence production.

Mevlut Cavusoglu extended his country’s full support to the people of IIOJK and called for resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per relevant UN Resolutions.

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, “We condemn terrorism and reject Islamophobia.” He expressed the resolve to continue extending cooperation for regional peace and development.

Jeyhun Bayra also thanked Pakistan and Turkey for extending their full support during the second war for the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Comments

comments