Pakistan, Turkey agree on further enhancing bilateral trade, economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey have agreed on continuing efforts for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The foreign ministers of both countries held delegation-level talks in Islamabad today.

During a meeting between FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, both sides have shown agreement to pursue a joint strategy at the international level on the matters of mutual interests besides stressing for efforts to protect Islamic values amid the rising trend of Islamophobia.

They emphasised the early implementation of Pakistan-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework. The foreign minister said that in an effort to enhance trade ties, Pakistan has launched e-visa facility for Turkish businesspersons.

FM Qureshi apprised Cavusoglu regarding the current situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He thanked the Turkish government for its support to Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute, Radio Pakistan reported.

He also congratulated his Turkish counterpart on receiving Hial-e-Pakistan award by President Dr Arif Alvi today.

Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu said that joints efforts for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between both countries will be continued. He said that Turkish people consider Pakistan as their second home.

During the ongoing three-day visit of Turkish foreign minister, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promotion of cooperation in the education sector has been signed between Pakistan and Turkey.

The MoU was signed by FM Cavusoglu and Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood which was witnessed by FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu along with a 20-member delegation arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit.

The 20-member delegation includes officials of the education and commerce ministry.

According to sources, Turkish popular drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul series actors Nurettin Sönmez aka Bamsı Beyrek and Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey were also among the 20-member delegation arrived in Islamabad.

The actors will participate in different activities during their three-day stay in Pakistan.

