Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan FMs to hold 2nd trilateral meeting today

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold the second trilateral meeting in Islamabad today after holding the first round of talks in Baku in November 2017, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The foreign ministers will exchange views on global and regional issues, including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, address challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, environment and Climate Change and achieve economic development targets.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office (FO), the three sides would also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education and cultural cooperation.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture and history; deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding.

It may be noted here that Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will be visiting Islamabad on 13-14 January 2021 on the invitation of FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

A FO statement read that the foreign ministers will hold delegation-level talks and review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. At the start of the new year, the visit will provide an opportunity to explore ways and means to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Apart from reaffirming the excellent political relations, the two Foreign Ministers will discuss possibilities for enhanced collaboration in the fields of oil and gas, agriculture, railways and education.

Azerbaijan is a key country of the South Caucasus region and Pakistan’s long-standing friend and partner. The two countries are bound by an exemplary relationship anchored on common historic, religious and cultural links.

Both countries have been closely collaborating on issues of mutual interest at regional and international fora.

Azerbaijan in its capacity as the member of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has been steadfastly supporting the just and legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people.

During his visit, Azeri FM Jeyhun Bayramov will also call on the President and the Prime Minister and meet with other dignitaries.

