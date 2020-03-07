KARACHI: The Sindh government Saturday removed Additional Inspector General (AIG) Hyderabad Dr Waliullah as head of a joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the alleged murder of journalist Aziz Memon, reported ARY News.

The removal came a day after the formation of the nine-member JIT to investigate the case.

According to a notification, AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon will now head the probe body.

Family and journalist bodies had questioned the impartiality of the JIT after the police officer who declared the reported murder of the journalist natural occurrence had been appointed head of the probe body.

Additional IGP Hyderabad Waliullah had told the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior that the journalist died a natural death.

Yesterday, Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government spokesperson, had tweeted: “As requested by the family of murdered journalist Aziz Memon, JIT has been constituted by #SindhGovt. We believe in ensuring that justice is always done.”

“On the recommendation of Inspector General of Police Sindh, Karachi… and with the approval of the Competent authority i.e. Chief Minister, Sindh, the Home Department, Government of Sindh is pleased to constitute the Joint investigation comprising of the following in case FIR No.22/2020 u/s 302/364/147-PPC of PS Mehrabpur, District Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad Range regarding murder of (deceased Senior Journalist Aziz Memon of KTN/Kawish) to ensure that real motives and culprits involved in such heinous act are exposed,” read a notification regarding the formation of the JIT.

