Cop who declared Aziz Memon’s ‘murder’ natural occurrence to head JIT

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday formed a nine-member joint investigation team (JIT) to look into the alleged murder of journalist Aziz Memon.

The constitution of the JIT has raised many a question about its impartiality as the police officer who declared the reported murder of the journalist natural occurrence had been appointed head of the probe body.

Apart from that, the JIT doesn’t have any representative from other security agencies except the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Additional IGP Hyderabad Waliullah, who has been named chairman of the JIT, had told the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior that the journalist died due to natural causes.

Earlier today, Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government spokesperson, tweeted: “As requested by the family of murdered journalist Aziz Memon, JIT has been constituted by #SindhGovt. We believe in ensuring that justice is always done.”

“On the recommendation of Inspector General of Police Sindh, Karachi… and with the approval of the Competent authority i.e. Chief Minister, Sindh, the Home Department, Government of Sindh is pleased to constitute the Joint investigation comprising of the following in case FIR No.22/2020 u/s 302/364/147-PPC of PS Mehrabpur, District Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad Range regarding murder of (deceased Senior Journalist Aziz Memon of KTN/Kawish) to ensure that real motives and culprits involved in such heinous act are exposed,” read a notification.

The JIT comprises of SSP Naushehro Feroze, SSP Benazirabad, representative of IB and Special Branch, Dr Ikram ud Din Ujjan, Dean of Basic Medical Sciences at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Prof Dr Muhammad Akbar Qazir, Forensic Sciences and Toxicology Department chairman, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, senior research officer, and a police surgeon.

